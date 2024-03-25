Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,191 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Constellation Brands worth $62,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of STZ traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $270.26. 384,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,450. The company has a market cap of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.05 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.09 and its 200-day moving average is $246.03.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on STZ. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.37.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

