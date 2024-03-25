Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $60 Million Stock Holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,579,390 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248,883 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in RXO were worth $59,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of RXO by 6,329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 7,985.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.74. 146,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,118. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 513.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RXO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RXO had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RXO, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp bought 747,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $15,135,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,755,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,551,892.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America cut shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Vertical Research cut shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RXO from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RXO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.23.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

