Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75,469 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 1.4% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $93,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 192.3% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAC stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.94. 20,917,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,131,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $291.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.27%.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

