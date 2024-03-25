Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 70,339 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 1.7% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Blackstone worth $111,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 763.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 982,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,773,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Blackstone from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

Blackstone Stock Performance

BX traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.78. 1,191,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,869,346. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $133.56.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

