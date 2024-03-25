Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,040,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 1.5% of Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Morgan Stanley worth $97,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,158,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock worth $18,149,314 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,969,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,114,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $149.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.00. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

