Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,041,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,254 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.75% of Macy’s worth $41,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of M. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Estabrook Capital Management raised its position in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Macy’s by 221.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on M. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen downgraded Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Macy’s Price Performance

M traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.72. 4,844,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,499,918. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.08 and a beta of 2.14. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $22.10.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.49%.

Macy’s Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

