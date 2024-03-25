Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Raises Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,208 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $29,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.78.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.2 %

ADSK traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $262.36. 553,054 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,607 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.