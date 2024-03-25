Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,289 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $76,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Equinix by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,459,000 after buying an additional 12,129 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Equinix by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 11.4% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.18, for a total value of $5,740,491.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total value of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,282 shares of company stock worth $14,788,771 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Equinix from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Equinix from $910.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $869.00.

Equinix Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $11.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $789.63. 955,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,881. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $672.88 and a 1 year high of $914.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $850.76 and a 200 day moving average of $797.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 77.69, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $4.26 dividend. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 165.28%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

