Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,961 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.26% of Zimmer Biomet worth $66,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 26,156 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total value of $3,364,184.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.6 %

ZBH stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $128.00. 736,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $149.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.93. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.