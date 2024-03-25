Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Reduces Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,256 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $46,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 971.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $189.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262,950. The firm has a market cap of $173.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.41 and a 200 day moving average of $163.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Evercore raised shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBM

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.