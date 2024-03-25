Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Sells 10,708 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,577 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 10,708 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $37,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,015,751 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,594,616,000 after acquiring an additional 113,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,337,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $884,893,000 after buying an additional 149,026 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,259,731 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $748,271,000 after buying an additional 231,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $743,734,000 after purchasing an additional 662,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,017,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $7,070,380 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PXD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

PXD traded up $2.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $258.44. 734,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,128,752. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.28. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.30. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $190.56 and a 1 year high of $260.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

