Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Trims Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $38,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP traded down $4.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $551.88. 212,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,906. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $547.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $525.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $428.83 and a 12 month high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total transaction of $109,942.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen lowered Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.25.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

