Dover (NYSE:DOV) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DOV. Seaport Res Ptn raised Dover from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $167.60.

NYSE:DOV opened at $176.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.67. Dover has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $178.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

