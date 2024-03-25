DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.00 to $13.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

NYSE:DRD opened at $7.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.20. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $6.48 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.1058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 5%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $959,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

