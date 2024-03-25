Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Citigroup

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered Dropbox from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dropbox from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities cut Dropbox from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dropbox from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $24.35 on Friday. Dropbox has a 12-month low of $19.55 and a 12-month high of $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $635.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 120.82% and a net margin of 18.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 403,720 shares in the company, valued at $9,697,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 164,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $3,913,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,242,650.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $72,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,697,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,039 shares of company stock worth $4,251,677 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 19.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $217,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth about $447,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 233.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 47.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

