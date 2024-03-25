Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.54. 747,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,094. The stock has a market cap of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.82. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $100.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.49%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

