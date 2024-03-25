Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Shares Gap Down to $28.24

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.24, but opened at $24.50. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.30, with a volume of 441,117 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.43.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17). As a group, analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, Director Dirk Kersten bought 1,714,285 shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $29,999,987.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,416,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,293,877.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $244,530.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,336,728.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk Kersten purchased 1,714,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,987.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,416,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,293,877.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,165,394 shares of company stock valued at $49,837,369 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

