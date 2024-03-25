e.l.f. Beauty’s (ELF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $220.00 price target on the stock.

ELF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $186.58.

ELF opened at $205.60 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $73.87 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 90.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.60.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total value of $1,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,870,346.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,922 shares of company stock valued at $10,145,374 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,585 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after purchasing an additional 720,098 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,611,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 596,287 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,427,000 after purchasing an additional 523,903 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

