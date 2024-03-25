EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. EastGroup Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 102.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $9.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EGP traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.45. The stock had a trading volume of 35,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $180.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.32. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $154.75 and a 12 month high of $188.85.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of EastGroup Properties

In other EastGroup Properties news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $456,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 10.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho downgraded EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on EGP

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.