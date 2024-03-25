EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.27

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

EastGroup Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. EastGroup Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 102.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $9.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of EGP stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $180.49. 32,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,014. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.32. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $154.75 and a 1-year high of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

In other news, CFO Brent Wood sold 2,500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $456,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,752,230.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGP. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $12,520,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.83.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

