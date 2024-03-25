Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.25

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $98.25 and last traded at $98.17, with a volume of 475082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EMN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.70. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.7 EPS for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Chemical

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 4,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $415,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

