eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.84.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $51.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16. eBay has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $52.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.69%.

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in eBay by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. GHE LLC grew its position in eBay by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. GHE LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in eBay by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in eBay by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

