Echo Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 166.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for 2.0% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on GIS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,720. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,245,223. The stock has a market cap of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.13%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

