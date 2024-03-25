Echo Wealth Management LLC Has $727,000 Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Echo Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,646 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up 0.7% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,392,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 35,551 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $538,000. KWB Wealth boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 335.5% during the fourth quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 106,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after buying an additional 81,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 130,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,005. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.20. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $38.15.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

