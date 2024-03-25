Echo Wealth Management LLC Invests $203,000 in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.35. 489,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,718. The company has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $55.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.33.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.2238 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.