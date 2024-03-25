Echo Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Echo Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $288.35. The company had a trading volume of 118,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,888. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $278.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.21. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $194.43 and a twelve month high of $291.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

