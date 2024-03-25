Echo Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Echo Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank lifted its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECL. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $193.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.06.

Ecolab stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $227.35. 383,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,945. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.72 and a fifty-two week high of $229.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.60%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

