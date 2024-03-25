ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Director William Wayne Lovatt Acquires 200,000 Shares

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) Director William Wayne Lovatt purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$342,000.00.

Shares of TSE ECN traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,012,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,753. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. ECN Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$3.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$515.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$1.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.54.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

