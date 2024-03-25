ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.90. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. ECN Capital traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.79, with a volume of 906780 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.80.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ECN. National Bankshares lowered their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.54.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ECN Capital

Insider Buying and Selling at ECN Capital

ECN Capital Stock Performance

In other ECN Capital news, Director William Wayne Lovatt purchased 200,000 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.71 per share, with a total value of C$342,000.00. Company insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$498.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29.

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.