ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at National Bankshares

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2024

ECN Capital (TSE:ECNFree Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.69.

ECN Capital Stock Down 25.6 %

ECN stock opened at C$1.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$503.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$1.65 and a 1-year high of C$3.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.50.

About ECN Capital

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

