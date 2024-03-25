ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at National Bankshares

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$2.75 to C$2.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ECN Capital from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on ECN Capital from C$2.60 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$2.69.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECN Capital

ECN Capital Stock Down 25.6 %

About ECN Capital

ECN stock opened at C$1.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 447.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$503.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.05, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$1.65 and a 1-year high of C$3.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.50.

(Get Free Report)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on credit assets on behalf of its partners in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufactured Housing Finance; and Recreational Vehicle and Marine Finance. The company provides consumer loans, including manufactured housing, recreational vehicle, and marine loans; and commercial loans, such as inventory finance or floorplan loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.