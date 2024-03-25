Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) CEO Pardeep Nijhawan Purchases 5,000 Shares

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) CEO Pardeep Nijhawan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 341,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,808. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edesa Biotech Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ EDSA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 24,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,588. Edesa Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $8.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.67. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Edesa Biotech

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Edesa Biotech by 11.4% in the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 417,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 42,602 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Edesa Biotech by 150.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 5.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Edesa Biotech

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

