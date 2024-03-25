Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) CEO Pardeep Nijhawan Purchases 5,000 Shares

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) CEO Pardeep Nijhawan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 341,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,808. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Edesa Biotech Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ EDSA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.18. The company had a trading volume of 24,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,588. Edesa Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $8.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.43.
Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.67. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.
Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for inflammatory and immune-related diseases. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in Covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical vanishing cream containing non-steroidal anti-inflammatory compound that has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis.
