Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 million, a P/E ratio of 102.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Educational Development had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Educational Development during the second quarter worth $65,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Educational Development during the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Educational Development by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Educational Development by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.