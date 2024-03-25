EFG International AG (OTCMKTS:EFGXY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.57 Per Share

EFG International AG (OTCMKTS:EFGXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.5726 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a positive change from EFG International’s previous dividend of $0.43.
EFG International Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EFGXY opened at C$10.93 on Monday. EFG International has a 1 year low of C$10.93 and a 1 year high of C$10.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.93.
EFG International Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EFG International
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Apple Faces DOJ Scrutiny, but Not These 3 Under the Radar Names
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- 4 Overbought Household Names, Time for a Pullback?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Top 3 Stocks Bought By Members of Congress In the First Quarter
Receive News & Ratings for EFG International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EFG International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.