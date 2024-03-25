Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $43.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,027,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,776 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,615,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,680 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $905,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

