Elbit Systems (ESLT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elbit Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $202.00 on Monday. Elbit Systems has a 52-week low of $166.35 and a 52-week high of $225.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.50. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 30.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Elbit Systems by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Elbit Systems in the first quarter valued at $209,000. 24.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

