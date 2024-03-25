Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ERJ. HSBC cut Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of ERJ stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.95. 2,967,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,100. Embraer has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Embraer by 10.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Embraer by 255.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 134,452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Embraer by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Embraer by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Embraer by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

