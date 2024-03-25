Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) versus Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Critical Contrast

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) and Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mid-America Apartment Communities and Empiric Student Property, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-America Apartment Communities 2 10 3 0 2.07 Empiric Student Property 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus price target of $143.18, suggesting a potential upside of 9.42%. Given Mid-America Apartment Communities’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mid-America Apartment Communities is more favorable than Empiric Student Property.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-America Apartment Communities $2.15 billion 7.11 $552.81 million $4.71 27.78 Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Empiric Student Property’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Empiric Student Property.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.4% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Mid-America Apartment Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mid-America Apartment Communities and Empiric Student Property’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-America Apartment Communities 25.73% 8.74% 4.85% Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mid-America Apartment Communities beats Empiric Student Property on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2023, MAA had ownership interest in 102,662 apartment units, including communities currently in development, across 16 states and the District of Columbia.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments. The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority, was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014. The Company is classified as a commercial company listed under chapter 6 of the UK Listing rules and as such is not an alternative investment fund ("AIF") for the purposes of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive ("AIFMD") and is not required to provide investors with a Key information Document ("KID") in accordance with the Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products ("PRIIPs") regulations.

