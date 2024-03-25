Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Trading 4.8% Higher

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.19 and last traded at $38.99. Approximately 266,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 539,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.19.

Several research firms have commented on DAVA. Morgan Stanley lowered Endava from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Endava from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Endava from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average of $61.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Endava had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $227.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Endava plc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Endava in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,807,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,650,000 after acquiring an additional 256,250 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Endava during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,540,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Endava by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 134,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

