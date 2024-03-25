Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,829,828 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 4,209,457 shares.The stock last traded at $2.28 and had previously closed at $2.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXK. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Securities upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $512.84 million, a P/E ratio of 109.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 8.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,728,758 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 459,393 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,160,727 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 140,838 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,369,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 547,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,323,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 897,568 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 42,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

