Energean (LON:ENOG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Energean (LON:ENOG – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,425 ($18.14) price objective on the stock.

Energean stock opened at GBX 1,077 ($13.71) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,692.86 and a beta of 0.81. Energean has a 12 month low of GBX 807.50 ($10.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,394 ($17.75). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 983.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 985.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 508.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Energean’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66,428.57%.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

