Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Shares Up 0.3%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.61. Approximately 3,246,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 12,554,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.60%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after acquiring an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,097,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,532,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,125,149,000 after buying an additional 18,087,249 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,033,541,000 after buying an additional 9,341,798 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

