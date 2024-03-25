Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENFN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Enfusion from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on Enfusion from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enfusion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

ENFN stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. Enfusion has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 115.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Enfusion by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Enfusion by 1,189.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Enfusion by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Enfusion by 494.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

