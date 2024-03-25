Enjin Coin (ENJ) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $740.23 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000741 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $740.23 million and $30.23 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,793,363,898 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,426,483,938 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ), initially an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, has migrated to Substrate to enhance its ecosystem with better scalability, interoperability, and customizability. This move bolsters ENJ’s role in providing real value and ownership of in-game items and assets, supporting the Enjin platform’s aim to revolutionize the gaming industry with blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

