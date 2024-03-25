Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth $663,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,087,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Entegris by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 329,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,463,000 after acquiring an additional 88,901 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Entegris by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 9,839.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 701,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,888,000 after acquiring an additional 694,554 shares in the last quarter.

Get Entegris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, CAO Michael Sauer sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $251,428.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,779 shares in the company, valued at $235,788.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel D. Woodland sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.75. The stock had a trading volume of 215,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,629. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.29 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.37 and a fifty-two week high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.