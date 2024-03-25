Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 152751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.20.
Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.
