Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 25th (ACAD, AFG, ALL, ALV, AMED, ATMU, BA, BCE, BEI.UN, C)

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 25th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $139.00 to $150.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $164.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $115.00 to $135.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $275.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $230.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$82.00 to C$80.25. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$53.75. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $22.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $79.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $275.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$6.70 to C$5.40. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$173.00 to C$184.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $109.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $51.00 to $54.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$10.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$117.00 to C$112.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$1.90. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price lowered by Argus from $85.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $215.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $447.00 to $458.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $175.00 to $180.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $44.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $9.50. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $49.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $5.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$14.75 to C$14.25. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3.40 to $3.80. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$20.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $62.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$150.00 to C$175.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$173.00 to C$174.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $9.50 to $11.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Largo (NYSE:LGO) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $4.60. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$0.45 to C$0.70. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $170.00 to $165.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $561.00 to $498.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $12.00 to $11.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $145.00 to $166.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$19.25 to C$18.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $270.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $555.00 to $660.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $142.00 to $114.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$8.00.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$7.00.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $188.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $3.00 to $4.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $17.20 to $17.40. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$51.00 to C$56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a negative rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) was given a C$13.00 price target by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $925.00 to $1,300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $27.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $10.00 to $13.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$225.00 to C$235.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 235 ($2.99). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $8.50 to $12.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $35.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $40.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $56.00 to $64.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $320.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

