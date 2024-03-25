Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March 25th (ACAD, AFG, ALL, ALV, AMED, ATMU, BA, BCE, BEI.UN, C)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, March 25th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $25.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $139.00 to $150.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $164.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $115.00 to $135.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $97.00 to $100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its target price cut by TD Cowen from $275.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $230.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$55.00 to C$53.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$82.00 to C$80.25. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $80.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$53.75. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $23.00 to $22.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $79.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $275.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Canacol Energy (TSE:CNE) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$6.70 to C$5.40. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$173.00 to C$184.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $109.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $51.00 to $54.00. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the stock.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$10.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

dentalcorp (TSE:DNTL) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$8.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price trimmed by Desjardins from C$117.00 to C$112.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$1.90. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $50.00 to $42.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price lowered by Argus from $85.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $215.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $447.00 to $458.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $175.00 to $180.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $130.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $26.00 to $32.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $44.00 to $48.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $11.00 to $9.50. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $49.00 to $46.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $5.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$14.75 to C$14.25. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $200.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$45.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $3.40 to $3.80. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$20.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $62.00 to $59.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price target boosted by Desjardins from C$150.00 to C$175.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$173.00 to C$174.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $9.50 to $11.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Largo (NYSE:LGO) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $4.60. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $65.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

LifeSpeak (TSE:LSPK) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$0.45 to C$0.70. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $170.00 to $165.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $561.00 to $498.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) had its target price cut by Bank of America Co. from $12.00 to $11.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $125.00 to $148.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $145.00 to $166.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$19.25 to C$18.75. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $270.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $555.00 to $660.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from $142.00 to $114.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.50 to C$8.00.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$7.00.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $188.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $3.00 to $4.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $17.20 to $17.40. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$51.00 to C$56.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $11.00 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $180.00 to $210.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RXO (NYSE:RXO) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $15.00 to $16.00. They currently have a negative rating on the stock.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) was given a C$13.00 price target by analysts at ATB Capital. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $925.00 to $1,300.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $27.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $10.00 to $13.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.00 to C$26.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TFI International (TSE:TFII) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$225.00 to C$235.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $12.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 235 ($2.99). Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) had its price target increased by UBS Group AG from $8.50 to $12.00. UBS Group AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $35.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $30.00 to $35.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $35.00 to $40.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $56.00 to $64.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $320.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.