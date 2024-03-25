Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.78

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.78 and last traded at $11.75, with a volume of 643632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETRN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.86.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ETRN

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $360.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,372 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitrans Midstream

(Get Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.