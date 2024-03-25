Equity Bancshares, Inc. (EQBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Equity Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 11.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Equity Bancshares to earn $4.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

NASDAQ EQBK traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $33.25. 8,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,883. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.26. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

Equity Bancshares ( NASDAQ:EQBK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.12. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of ($3.95) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Research analysts forecast that Equity Bancshares will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Equity Bancshares from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

In other Equity Bancshares news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 6,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $198,575.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,801,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Brett A. Reber sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $30,822.26. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 29,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,784.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $198,575.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,801,418.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,478 shares of company stock valued at $268,894. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity Bancshares by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Equity Bancshares by 221.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

