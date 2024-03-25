Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Position Lowered by Vert Asset Management LLC

Vert Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,615 shares during the quarter. Equity Residential accounts for 3.7% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $8,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $1,822,309,000. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 346.3% in the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,402,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,422,000 after buying an additional 4,192,082 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at $193,626,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Equity Residential by 68.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.68.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.53.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,280 shares of company stock valued at $192,335 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

