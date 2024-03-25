Esperion Therapeutics’ (ESPR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 490.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Esperion Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ ESPR traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 20,291,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,015,581. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $501.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.82.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,233,000 after buying an additional 6,505,808 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,117 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,137,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,362,000 after buying an additional 396,388 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,771,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,223 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $5,850,000. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

